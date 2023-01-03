Man hospitalized after being shot by deputy in Cheatham County, TBI says

A man was hospitalized after being shot by by a deputy in Cheatham County on Sunday night, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said in a news release.

Cheatham County Sheriff's Office deputies pursued a vehicle that was reportedly traveling recklessly at high speeds, which then wrecked near the intersection of Old Clarksville Road and Randy Road. The driver exited the vehicle and reached for an object in his waistband, according to TBI.

One deputy fired shots, striking the man.

TBI agents continue to investigate the circumstances leading to an officer-involved shooting that occurred Sunday evening in Cheatham County.

The man was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injures, according to TBI. A passenger in the vehicle was also hurt in the crash and taken to the hospital for treatment. No deputies were hurt.

TBI did not identify the driver, passenger or deputies involved in the chase and shooting.

"TBI agents are working to independently determine the series of events leading to the shooting, including collecting evidence and conducting interviews," TBI said.

Findings will be shared with the District Attorney General.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Man hospitalized after being shot by deputy in Cheatham County, TN