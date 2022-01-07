Man hospitalized after being shot during fight in Surprise

A man was hospitalized after being shot during a fight in Surprise on Friday morning, officials said.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting at a home near Cottonwood Street and Queen Esther Drive, where they found a man with a gunshot wound, Surprise Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Tommy Hale said.

The man was taken to a hospital for treatment. It wasn't clear what his condition was as of Friday afternoon.

Preliminary information suggested that "some type of altercation" happened between two men just before the shooting, Hale said. Everyone involved had been accounted for by Friday afternoon, and there was no ongoing threat to the public, he said.

An investigation was ongoing.

