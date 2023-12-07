Man hospitalized after being shot in Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man is hospitalized after being shot by a suspect who fled the scene on a bicycle in Fresno, the Fresno Police Department said.

Officers say they responded to a gunshot wound in the area of Weber and Floradora Avenues around 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

According to officers, the victim and a female acquaintance were walking near Weber and Floradora when a man on a bicycle approached them and engaged with the victim in a brief conversation.

Officers say at some point and for unknown reasons, the suspect shot the victim once before leaving the area on a bicycle northbound of Weber Avenue.

Police say as of now, it is not clear whether the suspect and the victim knew each other. As of now, the victim’s condition is not known.

This is an ongoing investigation.

