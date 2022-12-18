Man hospitalized after being shot multiple times in Turtle Creek

A man was taken to a hospital after he was shot multiple times in Turtle Creek.

According to Allegheny County police, first responders were called to the intersection of Highland Avenue and Sanderson Alley at around 4:54 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Emergency crews found an adult male with multiple gunshot wounds to the arm and leg.

The man was taken to an area hospital and is expected to survive, officials said.

ACPD detectives are initiating the investigation.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

