Man hospitalized after being shot; Police investigating 2 separate shootings in north Phoenix

A Phoenix Police cruiser can be seen.

As of Friday night, police were investigating two separate shootings in northwest Phoenix that sent one man to the hospital.

According to police, one incident happened in the area of 43rd Avenue and Cactus Road when an unknown assailant shot at a man who was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The other incident, police said, occurred when an unknown man began firing at a father who was with his young child inside his vehicle at an apartment complex parking lot in the area of 7th Street and Bell Road. The suspect then fled, police added.

There was no description of the shooter in either case. Though police did not list a time for either shooting, both occurred within eight miles of each other.

