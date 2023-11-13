Man hospitalized after being shot by police on Beecher Street

Louisville Metro Police officials are investigating after an officer shot a man in the Wyandotte neighborhood on the city's southwest side Monday afternoon.

During a news conference, Louisville Police Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel Officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of Beecher Street around 2:30 p.m. Monday in response to a domestic violence call. When officers arrived, they found a man sitting in a vehicle with carrying an "AR-style pistol."

Gwinn-Villaroel said the man fled on foot from officers and did not comply with multiple commands to drop his weapon, then allegedly pointed the gun at officers. An unidentified officer opened fire on the man, striking him in the shoulder.

Officers rendered aid and he was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital where he is currently in stable condition, Gwinn-Villaroel said.

There is no active threat to the public, and no officers or residents were injured, she said.

LMPD will release camera footage of the incident within 10 business days, Gwinn-Villaroel said. Residents can contact the police department at 574-LMPD if they have video or any information related to the incident.

🚨🚔Heavy police presence the area of Camden Ave and Beecher Street due to an ongoing investigation. Please avoid the area at this time. #LMPD pic.twitter.com/FCOOH07I0L — LMPD (@LMPD) November 13, 2023

