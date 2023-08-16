Man hospitalized after being shot twice in Springfield, police report says

Springfield police are investigating a shooting that injured a man earlier this week.

Officers and medics were dispatched to the intersection of E. Liberty Street and Linden Avenue at around 2:12 a.m. on Sunday after getting initial reports of a man shot, according to a Springfield police report obtained by News Center 7.

>> Vandalia-Butler grad, Marine veteran killed in drone attack in Ukraine

As officers got close to the scene, they saw a man walking south on Linden Avenue away from a vehicle “holding his arm out.”

The man told police he had been shot. Police noted he was shot twice, once in the left arm and once in the lower right side of his back, the report states.

The man was transported from the scene to Springfield Regional Medical Center. Springfield Police dispatchers previously told News Center 7 that his injuries were considered non-life threatening and he was flown to Miami Valley Hospital as a precaution.

>> Man dead, woman injured after crash in Springfield Saturday night

Police are still searching for the suspect.

We’ll update this story as we learn more.



