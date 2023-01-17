Man hospitalized after being shot twice in the leg in Willimantic

A man was injured in a shooting in Willimantic around midnight on Tuesday, according to the Willimantic police.

The Willimantic Police Department received a 911 call from a man saying he was just shot. Dispatch tracked his call to Crosby Plaza on North Street.

Police arrived soon after and located a 20-year-old man shot in the leg twice. The man was transported to Windham Hospital and then to Hartford Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Officers followed a trail of blood down North Street, across Main Street and up a footbridge where they found multiple shell casings, police said.

Detectives responded to the scene and determined the suspects involved were known to the victim and that it was not a random act.

Police have not made any arrests in the case, which is still under investigation. Anyone with information can contact detectives at 860-465-3135.