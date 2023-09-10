Man hospitalized after being shot twice in Pittsburgh neighborhood

Pittsburgh police are investigating a shooting that happened in the middle of the day.

According to police, the shooting happened around 11:20 a.m. on the 7900 block of Tioga Street, in a

On scene, first responders found a man with gunshot wounds to his hand and abdomen. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition to undergo surgery.

Detectives with the department’s mobile crime unit and violent crimes unit responded to investigate.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

3-year-old girl, father injured after hit-and-run crash in Elizabeth Borough Chiller Theater returning 60 years after original show aired on Channel 11 Pee-wee Herman actor Paul Reubens official cause of death revealed over month after his death VIDEO: 11 Cares collects instruments with Violins of Hope at WPXI studio DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts