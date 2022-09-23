Man hospitalized after being shot in Westmoreland County

A man was rushed to a hospital after being shot in Westmoreland County early Friday.

It happened around 2:40 a.m. in the 1800 block of Leishman Avenue in Arnold.

The man’s condition is currently unknown.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

