Man hospitalized after being stabbing in Seabrook

A man was rushed to the hospital after being stabbed Thursday afternoon.

Officers responding to the area of Route 286 and South Main Street around 2:30 p.m. found an adult man suffering from stab wounds, according to the Seabrook Police Department. The victim was transported to Portsmouth Hospital.

The extent of his injuries are unknown at this time.

Police say the parties involved in this crime have been identified and there is no threat to the public.

New Hampshire State Police, New Hampshire Fish & Game, the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office, and Salisbury Police all assisted with the investigation.

Anyone with additional information about the incident is asked to contact law enforcement.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

