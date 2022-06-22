Man hospitalized after California shark attack

TheStreet.com

Disney has taken a slow and steady approach to full reopening its theme parks and experiences. It recently announced that it would reopen the fine dining establishment Victoria & Albert's, generally considered one of the nicest restaurants located at its luxury hotel the Grand Floridian, as well as the Minnie Vans resort SUVs and the Hoop-Dee-Doo Musical Revue!. As Disney has chosen a slow rollout rather than bringing everything back at the same time, there are still a number of attractions that have not yet reopened.