Man hospitalized with carbon monoxide poisoning in Luzerne County

TRUCKSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Officials say a man is now in the hospital after using a generator inside a house that didn’t have power.

At 2:24 p.m., the Trucksville Fire Department says they responded to a call on Mathers Drive for the report of a man unresponsive in a home.

Authorities say the man was working inside the house with a generator on and no power.

Pennsylvania State Trooper injured in Schuylkill County crash

Readings at the home indicated the carbon monoxide level was over 300 PPM, over six times the standard level, according to first responders.

The man was taken to the hospital in an unknown condition.

As a reminder, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has the following, potentially life-saving, tips for those using generators.

NEVER operate a portable generator inside a home, garage, basement, crawlspace or shed. Opening doors or windows will not provide enough ventilation to prevent the buildup of lethal levels of CO.

Operate portable generators outside only, at least 20 feet away from the house, and direct the generator’s exhaust away from the home and any other buildings that someone could enter, while keeping windows and other openings closed in the path of the generator’s exhaust. Do not operate a generator on an outside porch or in a carport. They are too close to the home.

Check that portable generators have been maintained properly, and read and follow the labels, instructions, and warnings on the generator and in the owner’s manual.

Look for portable generators that have a CO shut-off safety feature, which is designed to shut the generator off automatically when high levels of CO are present around the generator. These models may be advertised as certified to the latest safety standards for portable generators–PGMA G300-2018 and UL 2201–which are estimated to reduce deaths from CO poisoning by 87% and 100%, respectively. UL 2201 certified models have reduced CO emissions in addition to the CO shut-off feature.

Check CO and Smoke Alarms

Working smoke and CO alarms save lives! Install battery-operated CO alarms or CO alarms with battery backup on each level and outside separate sleeping areas at home. Interconnected CO alarms are best; when one sounds, they all sound.

Make sure smoke alarms are installed on every level and inside each bedroom at home.

Test CO and smoke alarms monthly to make sure they are working properly, and replace batteries, if needed. Never ignore an alarm when it sounds. Get outside immediately. Then call 911.

Clear snow away from the outside vents for fuel-burning appliances such as furnaces so that dangerous carbon monoxide does not build up in the house.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.