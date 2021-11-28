Man hospitalized after chase with officers, shooting in Forest Lake

Forest Lake police say a man is hospitalized after a police chase that ended in a shooting Sunday afternoon.

In a brief statement Sunday evening, Forest Lake police Capt. Greg Weiss did not say who fired the shots, and declined to take questions.

"The male presented a threat to officers and shots were fired," Weiss said. The man was taken by helicopter to the hospital, where his condition is unknown. Weiss said the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the shooting, and additional information is expected to be released soon.

Weiss said the shooting unfolded when police responded at 1:30 p.m. to a 911 call of a 47-year-old man at the home of someone who had an active order for protection against him.

"The caller advised that the male was armed with a gun and was threatening the caller and made statements to threatening arriving law enforcement officers as well," Weiss said.

Police located the man who fled, and officers gave chase because of the reports that he was armed and the active order for protection. After the brief chase, an officer used a squad to stop the vehicle in the 7000 block of North Shore Trail. Shortly thereafter the shooting occurred, but Weiss declined to release details.

Neighbor Fred Hosch said he happened to be outside his 224th Street home picking up after his dog when he heard police on the bullhorn. He brought his dog inside and looked out his window to see at least three squad cars and officers with guns drawn. One officer was positioned in a ditch using the berm for protection, he said.

"Next thing I know he leaves in a pickup truck and squealing [tires]," Hosch said, adding that his neighbor yelled at officers "I know I'm under arrest" when officers told him "stop, you're under arrest."

Hosch said the area was cordoned off as of 4 p.m. Sunday when he returned home from the grocery store. He added a shelter in place was issued for the area, he said.

"I had a feeling it wasn't going to end well," Hosch said. "I said a little prayer for him even though I didn't know him well."