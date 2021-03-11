Man hospitalized after crash in Frederick

Mary Grace Keller, The Frederick News-Post, Md.
·1 min read

Mar. 10—A man was hospitalized after a vehicle crashed while trying to avoid a pedestrian in Frederick Tuesday night, police say.

A vehicle traveling in the area of Christophers Crossing and Monocacy Boulevard hit a fixed object, causing non-life threatening injuries to an occupant of the vehicle, said Lt. Andrew Alcorn of the Frederick Police Department. The injured man was taken by ambulance to an area trauma center.

Police shut down part of the road from about 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. while investigating, leaving one lane open for traffic, police tweeted.

Alcorn said the investigation is ongoing and that police would consult with the Frederick County State's Attorney's Office if charges need to be filed.

Follow Mary Grace Keller on Twitter: @MaryGraceKeller

Recommended Stories

  • Cut tax on electric cars and low-carbon building refits: UK employers

    British employers asked the government for tax cuts on electric cars and for refitting buildings to make them more energy efficient ahead of a review of tax policy by finance minister Rishi Sunak starting later this month. The Confederation of British Industry said value-added tax on electric cars and the cost of using public chargers should be cut from the standard 20% rate. Business should also not face a higher property tax bill if they improve the energy efficiency of their buildings, which normally would increase their value and the tax due on them.

  • UK aims to diverge from EU data rules to drive growth, minister says

    Britain is planning to reform data protection law to allow information to flow more freely and drive growth in the digital economy now it has left the European Union's orbit, Digital Secretary Oliver Dowden said. The EU's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), which came into force in 2018, was mirrored in British law following Brexit. The EU has provisionally recognised British law as adequate.

  • Biden immediately begins selling virus aid plan to public

    The White House began highlighting the $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill immediately after it gained final congressional approval on Wednesday, wasting no time in selling the public on President Joe Biden’s first legislative victory. Biden will sign the bill into law on Friday, but the White House didn’t wait, turning the bill signing into a three-day event. The president tweeted moments after the House of Representatives passed the bill that “Help is here — and brighter days lie ahead.”

  • Californian brothers ‘involved in Capitol riot’ arrested after tip from Finland

    Finnish news report sent to FBI leading to arrest of California brothers who were members of pro-Trump mob

  • Lauren Boebert backs gun rights with story about man being beaten to death – but who actually died of drug overdose

    Lawmaker has used debunked story to explain why she armed herself and staff at Shooters Grill

  • Biden inherited a mess, but his first 50 days as president have been a historic success

    The steps Biden has taken so far appear to be putting the US on the road to recovery from the devastating COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene tried to hold up the COVID stimulus bill. She's done this before.

    The Georgia Republican - who was stripped of her committees last month - forced a vote on whether to adjourn Wednesday, delaying passage of the bill.

  • Lauren Boebert under fire after releasing Pelosi attack ad with gunshot sound effect

    Congresswoman says Democrats want to ‘protect themselves’ with security fences, despite events of 6 January

  • CNN’s Jake Tapper rebuked on Twitter after claiming regulator probing Piers Morgan’s comments was ‘insanity’

    Broadcast regulator looking into comments Piers Morgan made about Meghan Markle’s struggles with mental health

  • ‘Bye bye Q, I can’t talk to you any more’: What next for Alex Jones, America’s foremost conspiracy theorist?

    Self-styled 'paleoconservative' had a hand in organising Stop the Steal rally that led to Capitol riot but appears to have since broken with QAnon cult

  • 'Just grateful': 10-year-old girl speaks out after being shot in crossfire

    A 10-year-old girl is recovering at home after being shot while walking to a corner store. WBAL-TV 11 News spoke with Kaelin Washington and her mother, Jasmine Ramsey, about the ordeal.

  • Republicans hit back at Trump saying they have ‘every right’ to use his name in fundraising

    Trump was enraged that his name and likeness had been used to raise money for organisations that would then help reelect Republican members of Congress who voted to impeach him

  • Everything we thought we knew about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry was wrong

    Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's interview debunked old reports about Kate Middleton, their move to California, and why Archie wasn't made a prince.

  • 86-year-old woman struck, killed by vehicle that crashed through repair shop garage, police say

    The reason as to why the SUV involved in the deadly pedestrian crash busted through the garage doors remains unclear.

  • What’s in Joe Biden’s Covid stimulus bill? House set to vote on huge economic rescue package

    American Rescue Act will be the second-largest economic stimulus bill in US history if passed

  • 15 of Meghan Markle's best casual looks

    During her time as the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle was known for her formal dresses and coats, but she's also shown that casual can be chic.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene delays COVID stimulus vote, annoys Republicans

    Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's vote to adjourn proceedings Wednesday drew criticism on both sides of the aisle after she delayed the House's vote on the $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill. Why it matters: President Biden's relief bill passed along party lines after Greene protested the bill by using a procedural tactic to slow down the vote. Her procedural quagmires are adding to the conflict among Republicans in Congress.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Driving the news: Forty Republicans sided with Democrats by voting against her motion to adjourn. The number of Republican members opposing Greene's stall tactics have increased since February, and doubled in size since last week when the Georgia representative made a motion to adjourn.What they're saying: "I'm tired of all the games and I just want to move along with the business of the government," Rep. Tom Rice (R-S.C.) told Axios."Dilatory tactics work like salt, lightly sprinkled brings flavor, too much will ruin the meal," said Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler (R-Wash.) “The GOP leadership has a strategy to retake the House in 2022 and the frequent calls for adjournment are not the plan," Rep. Don Bacon (R-Neb.) said in a statement.Most Republicans sided with Greene, though, and some defended her."Anything to slow down the Democrats from destroying our country, I'm all for it," Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) told Axios before walking into the House chamber.“We only have so many levers in the minority,” Rep. Mike Garcia (R-Calif.) told reporters.After the COVID bill passed, Greene thanked the 149 Republicans who voted with her and referred to the dissenters as the "40 white flags of the Surrender Caucus" in a statement on Twitter.Not a single Democrat voted in favor of Greene's motion, and some expressed annoyance with the procedural vote that delayed the House's debate on the COVID amendment by 30 minutes."Part of our job is coming in here to do voting. When you come to Congress you soon realize the most precious thing you have is time. These procedural votes just done to mess with the system, I think, waste a lot of time and energy," Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Texas) told Axios."Yes," said Rep. Barbara Lee (D-Calif.) when asked if she's mad about the procedural vote. "Because we're fighting for their constituents and they're not."Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Dallas man dies while skiing with his son at resort in Montana, officials say

    A 60-year-old Dallas man died in a skiing accident in Montana, officials say.

  • Monster storm to bring several feet of snow, tornado threat

    A slow-moving, blockbuster storm this weekend could bring record snowfall to the Rockies and Plains, while other areas get flooding rain and tornadoes.

  • Meghan had given backing to friend who told TV show 'many emails and texts' supported her claims

    The Duchess of Sussex allowed one of her closest friends to give a television interview just hours after agreeing to the Queen’s wish not to provide further explosive commentary on her grievances. Janina Gavankar, an actress, told ITV’s This Morning that there were "many emails and texts" to support Meghan’s claims that her mental health concerns were ignored by Buckingham Palace. The interview, which Miss Gavankar confirmed had been authorised by the Duchess, is likely to have caused frustration among palace aides, coming after the Sussexes indicated they would adhere to the Queen’s wish to address their concerns privately with the family. The Duchess told Ms Winfrey that she was denied medical help when she contemplated suicide A source close to the couple suggested on Wednesday that nothing further on the matter would be heard from their camp, bringing them into line with the Royal family’s desire to avoid a further war of words.