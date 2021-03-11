Man hospitalized after crash in Frederick
Mar. 10—A man was hospitalized after a vehicle crashed while trying to avoid a pedestrian in Frederick Tuesday night, police say.
A vehicle traveling in the area of Christophers Crossing and Monocacy Boulevard hit a fixed object, causing non-life threatening injuries to an occupant of the vehicle, said Lt. Andrew Alcorn of the Frederick Police Department. The injured man was taken by ambulance to an area trauma center.
Police shut down part of the road from about 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. while investigating, leaving one lane open for traffic, police tweeted.
Alcorn said the investigation is ongoing and that police would consult with the Frederick County State's Attorney's Office if charges need to be filed.
