Man hospitalized after crashing vehicle into Middletown Walmart

A man crashed a vehicle into the doors of a Middletown Walmart early Monday morning and remained inside the building for two hours, prompting a large response from police and SWAT units.

The crash occurred in the wine and spirits section of the store in the 12000 block of Shelbyville Road around 4:30 a.m.

Middletown Police Chief Robert Herman said that when officers first arrived at the scene, they found the vehicle wedged between two store aisles and noticed a "small fire" had broken out inside the building. The fire was put out soon after and no injuries were reported.

The driver, identified as a Louisville man in his 30s, was taken to University of Louisville Hospital, where he is receiving treatment for a mental health issue, Herman told the Courier Journal.

"He was under some type of mental distress, so we just kept talking to him, trying to get him to come out," he said. "He would just not come out, so that's when we called LMPD to help us with securing the building. Around 6:30, he decided to come out."

Louisville Metro Police said the driver initially refused to exit his vehicle and even put his car in reverse in an attempt to flee officers of the Middletown Police Department and LMPD's Eighth Division. The driver got out of the vehicle "without incident" after SWAT personnel arrived on the scene, spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said in a statement.

Middletown police are determining if the man committed any crimes when he crashed into the Walmart, Herman said.

As of 8:30 a.m., Middletown police officers were guarding the entrance to the wine and spirits side of the store, but most LMPD and SWAT personnel had the left the scene. The vehicle involved in the crash had also been removed.

The store has since reopened.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Vehicle crashes into Middletown Walmart early Monday morning