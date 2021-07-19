Man hospitalized in critical condition after being shot in Wahiawa

Leila Fujimori, The Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Jul. 19—Honolulu police are investigating an alleged shooting today in Wahiawa.

According to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services, paramedics responded to a report of a 34-year-old man with apparent gunshot wounds to his upper torso.

Police said the incident happened around 5 a.m.

The man was transported from Lakeview Circle in critical condition at 5 :14 a.m. today to an area hospital.

No arrests have been made.

A lieutenant with the Honolulu Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division said no information about a suspect or any additional details about the incident were immediately available.

