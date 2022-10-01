Man hospitalized in critical condition after shooting in Elliott neighborhood

A man was hospitalized after an early morning shooting Saturday in an Elliott-area neighborhood.

Pittsburgh Public Safety said the officers were called out to the 1300 block of Lakewood Drive just after 4:30 a.m. for a multi-round ShotSpotter alert. Once at the scene, officers found the man suffering a gunshot wound. Medics transported the victim to an area hospital where he was last said to be in critical condition.

The age and name of the victim were not immediately available.

Investigators did not release any additional information.

TRENDING NOW:

SKYLIGHTS 2022: Week 5 high school football scores Local school district seeing increased student engagement after cellphone bans Student loan forgiveness: Some borrowers no longer eligible for debt relief VIDEO: Washington County school bus driver arrested for possession of child pornography DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts