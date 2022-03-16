Man hospitalized after Dayton stabbing; 1 in custody

Mar. 16—A man is custody after another man was taken to the hospital following a reported stabbing in Dayton late Tuesday.

Emergency crews were called to the 400 block of Briarwood Avenue at 9:07 p.m., according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center.

Multiple 911 callers told dispatchers that the victim sustained deep cuts to the arm and was bleeding heavily, though he was still conscious when police and medics arrived.

One caller told dispatchers that the suspect knocked on the victims door and attacked when the door opened.

Dispatch records said that medics took the man to Miami Valley Hospital. Additional information on his condition has not been released.

A 49-year-old man was arrested at Miami Valley Hospital on a preliminary felonious assault charge, according to a Dayton police incident report. Formal charges have not been filed against his at this time.

We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.