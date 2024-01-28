Man hospitalized after deputy-involved shooting in Norwalk

A man was taken to hospital after being shot by deputies in Norwalk Saturday afternoon.

The incident occurred around 5:40 p.m. near businesses on the 11000 block of Rosecrans Avenue.

Witnesses told KTLA that the man tried to rob a nearby liquor store. Some people in the area say the suspect was refusing to comply with commands from the officers.

Video obtained by KTLA 5 shows several deputies yelling commands at the suspect, who appears to have a rifle in his hands. The suspect repeatedly ducks out of sight, taking cover behind several parked vehicles.

The man suddenly lifts the firearm over his head and after a few words are exchanged, deputies begin shooting at him. They continue moving toward the suspect after firing several rounds.

Viewer discretion is advised for video of the incident.

After being struck by gunfire, the suspect was transferred to a nearby hospital where his condition remains unknown. No other injuries have been reported.

Several witnesses were in the area at the time of the shooting.

“Everybody was just scattering over there,” local resident Chris Zapata told KTLA 5’s Chris Wolfe. “Helicopters telling everybody to get out of the way, because there was a man with a gun over there. Shots started ringing out, just everywhere. It was crazy. You could hear the bullets ricocheting off of cars.”

A bible study group had convened in a nearby building, unaware of the incident happening right outside. They were stunned when they heard shots ringing out just a few feet away from them.”

“During our bible study session, there were gunshots that were going off, there was a helicopter, lights flashing everywhere,” said Cristina Lopez. “It was a moment of fear.”

Rosecrans Avenue was closed between Studebaker Road and Crossdale Avenue as homicide investigators remained on the scene.

The victim’s identity was not released by the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department as the incident remains under investigation.

