Man hospitalized after early morning shooting

Jun. 20—LAURINBURG — Laurinburg Police are seeking information after an early morning shooting.

According to a report from the police department, officers responded to 15360 Britt St. to investigate a shots fired call a little after 1:40 a.m. Monday.

When officers arrived, they found Antonio Wright, 47, of Washington Street with a gunshot wound.

He was transported to Scotland Memorial Hospital then taken to another hospital for treatment of non life threatening injuries.

Police said Wright told officers that as he exited his vehicle and began walking toward the residence, two unknown men ran up and started shooting. No other description of the shooters was available. Police said Wright didn't provide details as to what direction the shooters came from or ran to.

Officers attempted to speak with others at the residence, but no one would provide any information.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Laurinburg Police Department Detective Division at( 910) 276-3211.

