Man hospitalized in fifth Dayton shooting over weekend

A man was hospitalized after a shooting in a Dayton residential neighborhood Sunday overnight.

Dayton Police, Fire, and EMS were called to the 2100 block of Ravenwood Avenue at around 2 a.m. after receiving reports of shots fired, Montgomery County Regional Dispatch confirmed to News Center 7.

Medics tended to a wounded man at the scene, then transported him to Miami Valley Hospital for further care, dispatch informed.

It was unconfirmed where the man was shot, but according to initial reports on emergency scanners, the man was shot in the leg.

His condition is currently unknown.

No suspect was in custody at the time of questioning. There was also no description of the perpetrator.

This was the fifth shooting in Dayton over the weekend, and second shooting where a man was reportedly wounded in the leg. The other four shootings that left victims injured or dead occured Saturday at the following locations:

News Center 7 reached out to Dayton Police regarding the rise in crime.

We will update this story and provide additional information regarding the increase in gun-related crimes as it is released.



