Man hospitalized after fight at Boise-area party spot. Police arrest one, seek suspects

Law enforcement is still searching for suspects after the arrest of one man involved in a fight that broke out at a popular outdoor party spot southwest of Boise last weekend.

Several witnesses told deputies that they saw a 25-year-old man get into “some kind of altercation with a woman” on Friday night at a Kuna Butte bonfire, according to an Ada County Sheriff’s Office news release Thursday. A group of men then attacked him at about 11 p.m. by “hitting him over the head with a bottle and then kicking and punching him while he was on the ground.”

The victim and a friend left the bonfire and called 911, according to the release. Paramedics arrived and took the victim to a local hospital. The sheriff’s office said he was hospitalized with a “significant head injury.”

Deputies went to the bonfire and spoke to several people, according to the release. Following a tip they received Wednesday, investigators brought in Christopher R. Smith, 19, of Nampa, for an interview, the sheriff’s office said. He was arrested Thursday on suspicion of aggravated battery and booked into the Ada County Jail without bond, and has a court appearance scheduled for Friday.

The sheriff’s office said it was continuing to search for up to three other men who might have been involved in the fight.

“Deputies have since developed several leads and are actively looking for the other men who participated with Smith in the attack,” the sheriff’s office said.

The site of the fight, Kuna Butte, is a large volcanic formation south of Kuna and west of Swan Falls Dam Road. It is a popular place for people driving dirt bikes and off-road vehicles on weekends, according to the city of Kuna’s website.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information to call Ada County Dispatch at (208) 377-6790 or email Detective Neil Daigle at ndaigle@adacounty.id.gov.