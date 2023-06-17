Man hospitalized following drive-by shooting in Harrison Township

A man is in the hospital following a drive-by shooting in Harrison Township Saturday morning.

Deputies were dispatched at 10:21 a.m. to the 4700 block of N. Main Street on initial reports of a shooting, according to a Montgomery County Sheriff’s spokesperson.

Upon arrival, they learned a male victim was driving southbound on M. Main Street in the curb lane when a gray sedan pulled up alongside his vehicle and fired several rounds.

The victim was struck in the back, the sheriff’s office said.

Medics transported the man to the hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooting remains under investigation.