Man hospitalized following officer-involved-shooting; Shelby Police investigating

One man is in the hospital following an officer-involved shooting in Shelby, the Shelby Police Department confirmed late Sunday night.

Channel Nine was on the scene at the Days Inn on Dixon Blvd. early Saturday afternoon. Channel Nine crews could see crime scene tape, Shelby Police officers and members of the SBI investigating a crime scene but police would not tell confirm what happened.

The department sent a news release late Sunday night which said, on November 12, 2022, at 11:53 a.m. Shelby police officers responded to the Days Inn in reference to a ‘subject with a weapon.’

Police said they encountered an armed man on the second floor and repeatedly told him to drop the weapon. Officer said the man did not drop the weapon and instead, raised it at officers and that is when an officer fired and shot the man.

According to Shelby Police, the man was taken to Atrium Health for treatment and was still in the hospital late Sunday night.

The department added that the SBI is conducting an administrative investigation into the officers’ actions, as is standard procedure and the officer will be on administrative leave during that investigation.

