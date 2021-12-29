Man hospitalized following overnight shooting, TPD investigation underway

A man was shot and wounded early Wednesday morning, sparking an investigation by the Tallahassee Police Department.

Around 3:30 a.m. officers attending to an unrelated call heard gunshots, a TPD incident summary said.

Ten minutes later, the officers were flagged down by someone who told them a man was wounded at the Marathon Gas Station, 2259 W. Tennessee St.

He was rushed to the hospital where he remains with "non life-threatening injuries," the summary said.

TPD spokesperson Alicia Turner could not say if the shooting occurred at the gas station because it is still under investigation. No arrests have been made.

There have been at least 52 injuries in 76 shootings in Tallahassee and Leon County since Jan. 1, according to an analysis of gun violence by the Democrat.

At least 16 people have been killed in shootings.

How to help

Detectives ask anyone who may have witnessed the shooting, but did not speak with an officer on scene, to call TPD at 850-891-4200. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

