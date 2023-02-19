Man hospitalized following shooting in Dayton

One man is hospitalized following a shooting in Dayton Saturday night, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

Police and medics responded to the 300 block of Superior Avenue near Grafton Avenue around 8:37 p.m.

Medics transported the man to Miami Valley Hospital with unknown injuries, dispatchers told News Center 7.

The man was reportedly shot in the back, according to initial scanner traffic.

The shooting remains under investigation.