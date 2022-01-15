Man hospitalized after Friday night shooting in Brockton

BROCKTON — A man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries Friday evening after being shot on Blaine Street in Brockton.

Brockton police said they responded to 15 Blaine St. Friday night after receiving a report of shots fired. When they arrived, they found a 21-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound.

A male victim sustained a gunshot wound at 15 Blaine St. in Brockton on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022.

Emergency services treated the man at the scene, police said, and Brewster Ambulance took him to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The case remains under investigation.

If you have information about this incident, police ask that you contact Brockton police detectives at 508-941-0234.

