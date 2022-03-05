Man hospitalized after he's found shot on St. Paul's Grand Avenue

Mar. 5—A man was found on St. Paul's Grand Avenue after he was shot early Saturday.

Police were dispatched to Billy's on Grand about 1:45 a.m., though it didn't happen in the bar and restaurant, said Ramsey County Sheriff Bob Fletcher on his "Live on Patrol" livestream after he went to the scene. He said the shooting occurred outdoors on Victoria Street just north of Grand Avenue, and the victim crawled away.

The man, who's in his 30s, was shot in the chest and paramedics took him to Regions Hospital; he's expected to survive, said Sgt. Natalie Davis, a St. Paul police spokeswoman.

Officers found two crashed vehicles nearby. No one was under arrest as of Saturday morning and police asked anyone with information to call them at 651-266-5650.