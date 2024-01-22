Man hospitalized after hit-and-run in North Sacramento. Police searching for suspect vehicle

Sacramento police are looking for a driver who was involved in a hit-and-run Sunday evening that left a pedestrian hospitalized with “significant injuries.”

Officers responded to the crash just before 5:30 p.m. in the area of Haggin Avenue and Northgate Boulevard on the border of the Northgate and Gardenland neighborhoods in North Sacramento.

“The vehicle that was involved fled the scene,” Office Anthony Gamble said, spokesman for the Sacramento Police Department.

The pedestrian was transported to a hospital where he was stabilized, Gamble said; he’s expected to recover from his injuries.

Police briefly closed the roads for their investigation but they were reopened before 8 p.m.

A description of the suspect and vehicle was not provided.