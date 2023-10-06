Man hospitalized after Jefferson Parish deputy-involved shooting following pursuit
The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating after a police chase turned into a deputy-involved shooting overnight in the Old Metairie area.
The 2024 RAV4 is one of the older compact SUVs, but its various sport and off-road-oriented trim levels, and hybrid powertrains keep it competitive.
It has no specific launch date yet, but those interested can already pre-order from Google Play or the App Store.
The week of Oct. 2, 2023, began with the surprising news that a government shutdown had been averted over the weekend at the last moment. That development was quickly overshadowed by the fight among House Republicans over whether to depose their leader for reaching a solution.
Ohm’s Quest is a steampunk-inspired cubical device that acts as a sort of escape game console. You can scan an NFC-enabled card on a side of the cube, and it starts a new story with interactive challenges that you should solve as a team. While we don’t cover board games very often on TechCrunch, there was something fun about Ohm’s Quest when I talked with the team behind it.
Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) has warned around 6,800 current and former employees that their personal data was accessed via a data breach.
A number of venture investors and startups are engaging with Bank of Baroda to acquire a stake in the lender's subsidiary Nainital, according to people familiar with the matter. Premji Invest and stock broking giant Zerodha are among the prospective backers that have held conversations with Bank of Baroda, which has agreed to sell a significant stake in the subsidiary, the people said, requesting anonymity as the deliberations are private. Bank of Baroda, which owns over 98% stake in Nainital Bank, has been looking to divest its stake in Nainital Bank, which operates in five Indian states and has over 140 branches, for over a year at the direction of the regulator.
Jimmy Fallon fan writes instant song about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, and it's not half-bad.
Even by Bears standards, Chase Claypool's tenure was a disaster.
Week 5 is here and it's got some blockbusters. Continuing our weekly fantasy viewer guide, Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don identify which games to binge, stream and skip this Sunday.
The testimony of Matt Huang, co-founder and managing partner of crypto investment firm Paradigm, at Sam Bankman-Fried's trial may help the prosecution convince jurors that the former crypto mogul defrauded investors. Huang testified Thursday that he and his firm were in the dark about a range of business practices at FTX, red flags that would have affected his decision to invest in the company. Namely, FTX's use of customer funds to prop up Bankman-Fried's hedge fund Alameda Research.
The Bears broke a 14-game losing streak with an inspired performance.
The SEC is now suing the owner of X after he failed to appear for previously-scheduled testimony, The Wall Street Journal reports.
Now that he's left "Yellowstone," the Oscar winner is ready to release his next Western. And the next.
Enos didn't appreciate students questioning why he went into shotgun on fourth-and-1.
"You put us in the history books as the dumbest call in football history."
The Braves are singularly positioned to dominate MLB for years to come, thanks to a core of players signed to early-career, long-term deals.
The Novavax shot is being touted as a "traditional" alternative to Moderna and Pfizer.
As founder and CEO of healthy grocery delivery service Hungryroot, Ben McKean has been investigating the power of AI technologies to improve his business. Currently structured as a nonprofit, Every's iOS app leverages AI technologies to create "thought-provoking games" aimed at self-discovery.
Dan Titus recaps the strengths and weaknesses of each team from a recent fantasy hoops mock draft.
Cam Rising helped lead Utah to back-to-back Pac-12 titles, but he hasn't been able to play this season.