Man hospitalized after Kansas City police shooting in Ivanhoe Northeast neighborhood

A man was shot and wounded during an armed encounter with Kansas City police officers early Tuesday morning in the Ivanhoe Northeast neighborhood on the city’s East Side, according to police.

Officers were dispatched around 12:30 a.m. to East 36th Street and Wabash Avenue on reports of the sound of gunshots coming from the area, Sgt. Bill Lowe, a spokesman with the Missouri State Highway Patrol, said at the scene.

As officers arrived, they saw a man firing rounds with a handgun into the air from the middle of the street, Lowe said. The police officers attempted to subdue the man by firing nonlethal bean bag rounds at him, which struck him but proved “unsuccessful,” Lowe said.

The man then continued to threaten officers with a handgun, Lowe said, and they shot him. He was taken to an area hospital with injuries described as non-life-threatening.

It was not immediately clear how many officers fired their weapons or how many gunshots were fired. It was also unclear how the man came to be on the block or where he lived.

Police also were unsure about the circumstances that led to the initial reports of gunfire in the area, though Lowe said the man appeared to be shooting indiscriminately when officers arrived there.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol has investigated all Kansas City police shootings since mid-2020. As the investigation moves forward, Lowe said troopers would be interviewing one witness to the shooting as well as the officers who responded.

Lowe said the handgun used by the man was present at the scene, and that it would be collected as evidence.

The police shooting Tuesday is Kansas City’s fourth so far this year.

Last week officers shot and killed Shawn Wilson, a 36-year-old man, outside of his home in the 5100 block of Olive Street. Police have said Wilson was armed with a knife and that he was shot because he refused commands to drop it while advancing toward officers, though the Wilson family has said he was not a threat and needed mental health treatment.

Last month a man was shot in the hand by a Kansas City police officer near Troost Lake while he was allegedly threatening lake-goers with a gun. And on Jan. 19, another man was shot in the arm by a federal task force officer after a man sought for arrest allegedly pointed a gun at officers.