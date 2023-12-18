Man hospitalized after large tree falls onto truck in Holbrook during Monday’s wild weather

A Massachusetts driver was hospitalized when a strong wind gust during Monday’s storm knocked a large tree onto his pickup truck in Holbrook, trapping him inside, police said.

Town-by-town damage reports: Toppled trees, downed power lines as storm wreaks havoc on Mass.

Officers responded to reports of a large tree that had fallen onto the cab and bed of a truck at 3 Maywood Road just after 11 a.m. The tree was an estimated 2-3 feet in diameter, according to police.

Firefighters used hydraulic rescue tools to free the driver, who was the only occupant of the vehicle. The driver, a man who was visiting the home, was transported by ambulance to an area hospital.

His injuries were not made immediately known.

DA: South Shore man killed when strong wind gust knocks tree onto trailer

Maywood Road remains closed Monday early evening out of an abundance of caution and to allow for cleanup.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW