Man hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after shooting in Brockton

Authorities are investigating a shooting in Brockton on Tuesday night.

Police say an adult male victim was shot near 28 Lexington Street around 6:17 p.m.

He was rushed to the hospital with injuries considered to be life-threatening.

A description of the suspect or suspects was not immediately available.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Brockton Police Detective Bureau at 508-941-0200.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW