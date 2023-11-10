Man hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after shooting in Pompano Beach

A man was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries Friday morning after a shooting in Pompano Beach, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue found the victim in the 2700 block of Northwest Fifth Street shortly before 10:30 a.m. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The Sheriff’s Office has not released additional details about the circumstances of the shooting as of Friday afternoon.

Criminal Investigations Division detectives are investigating. The Sheriff’s Office asks anyone with information to call BSO or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.