Man hospitalized, officers investigating shooting in Dayton

A man is hospitalized following a shooting in Dayton late Saturday night.

Dayton Police officers and medics were dispatched around 11:40 p.m. to the 500 block of Fleetfoot Street on initial reports of a shooting, Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told NewsCenter 7.

Medics transported one man to Miami Valley Hospital with unknown injuries.

No suspects are in custody, according to dispatchers.

The shooting remains under investigation.

We will continue to provide updates on this developing story.