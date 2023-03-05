Man hospitalized after overnight shooting in Lexington, police say

One man has been hospitalized as a result of a shooting that took place in Lexington Saturday evening.

Lexington police said officers responded to a local hospital for a male victim suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound at 6:21 p.m. Saturday.

The shooting is believed to have occurred in the 400 block of Lindberg Drive, police said. An investigation is ongoing.

Lt. Joe Anderson said police didn’t have suspect information.

Anyone with information on the case can call Lexington police at 859-258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling 859-253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 Tips app available at www.p3tips.com.