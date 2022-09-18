Man hospitalized after overnight shooting in Munhall

A man was hospitalized after he was shot in Munhall overnight.

According to Allegheny County police, 911 was notified of a possible shooting in the 4000 block of Center Avenue around 2:17 a.m.

Responding units found a man with a gunshot wound to the leg.

The victim was taken to an area hospital and is expected to survive, police said.

ACPD detectives are initiating the investigation.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

