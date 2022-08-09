Man hospitalized after overnight shooting in Norwich

A 23-year-old man was hospitalized with a gunshot wound to the hand after an early morning shooting in Norwich, according to police.

Norwich Police said they were called to Backus Hospital around 2 a.m. on Tuesday for a report of a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The victim of the shooting would not provide the location or specific details of the incident, according to police. The police said they did not receive any reports of shots fired around the suspected time of the shooting.

The victim said the person who shot him fled the area of the shooting, according to police.

Police said it does not appear to be a random act and believe there is no immediate threat to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Norwich Police Detective Division at 860-886-5561 ext. 3199 or by calling the department’s anonymous tip line at 860-886-5561 ext. 4.