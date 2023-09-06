Man hospitalized, Penn State students arrested after fight in downtown State College

A man was hospitalized and two were arrested Wednesday after a bloody fight in downtown State College.

Kahleil R. Nedd, 21, of Illinois, was accused of punching a man in the face at about 1:40 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of East Calder Way, borough police wrote in an affidavit of probable cause.

Isaiah D. Eltenberg, 21, of New York, was accused of punching and kicking the man while he was unconscious on the ground, police wrote.

The 22-year-old was transported to Mount Nittany Medical Center before he was transferred to Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, police wrote in a statement. His injuries included bleeding from the mouth. Police did not offer a description of his condition.

Eltenberg, police wrote in an affidavit, admitted to striking the man several times.

A defense lawyer was not listed for either Eltenberg or Nedd. Each are listed as a student in Penn State’s directory. An email left with each man was not immediately returned Wednesday.

The university is “aware of an altercation that occurred off campus,” spokeswoman Lisa Powers wrote in an email.

“These individuals have been prohibited from coming on to campus or participating in any class, activity or program at the university as the Office of Student Accountability and Conflict Response looks into this incident and determines appropriate next steps,” Powers wrote.

Each were charged with one felony count of aggravated assault and one misdemeanor count each of simple assault and disorderly conduct.

Eltenberg and Nedd were arraigned Wednesday by District Judge Casey McClain, who released them on $25,000 unsecured bail. A preliminary hearing for each is scheduled for Sept. 13.

Those with video or information about the fight may call police at 814-234-7150 or email police@statecollegepa.us.