Man hospitalized as police investigate stabbing among relatives in Fresno, west of Hwy 99

A man was hospitalized on Saturday after police said he was stabbed by his brother-in-law in what investigators are describing as a family disturbance.

Fresno police responded to a home on Polk Avenue between Shields and Dakota avenues about 10:20 a.m., according to police Lt. Charlie Chamalbide.

The man was taken to the hospital, where he was was listed in stable condition. The suspect may have mental-health issues, the police said. He was not immediately located.