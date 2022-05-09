Man hospitalized, police search for driver after east Fort Worth hit-and-run incident

Police are investigating a hit-and-run incident that hospitalized a man in east Fort Worth on Sunday night.

At about 7:30 p.m., Fort Worth officers were dispatched to the intersection of Lancaster Avenue and Tierney Road in reference to an accident involving a motor vehicle and a pedestrian, a police spokesman said in an email.

On the scene, officers found an adult male victim who had been struck by a white Dodge Ram pickup truck, whose driver failed to stop to render aid and fled the scene westbound on Lancaster Avenue.

The victim was taken to a local hospital in good condition.

Patrol officers and traffic investigators are investigating the accident.