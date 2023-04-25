Man hospitalized after police shot him at north Phoenix apartment complex

Phoenix police car

A man who Phoenix police say charged at them with a knife before officers shot him Monday morning is recovering in hospital with serious injuries.

Police said that at around 11:15 a.m., several patrol units responded to a call about a man riding off on a bicycle after reportedly assaulting a female security guard at a business in the area of 27th Avenue and Bell Road.

On the way, a sergeant saw a man matching the suspect's description in the area of 31st Avenue and Bell, instructing him to stop riding his bike, police said. The sergeant lost sight of the man as he rode away into a nearby apartment complex near 33rd Avenue and Bell, police said.

The sergeant drove into the complex and searched for the man on foot, spotted him with a knife in hand and ordered him to drop the weapon, police said. The man instead took off running and the sergeant chased him, police said.

The man stopped in a parking lot area of the complex and the sergeant ordered him to drop the knife. Another officer with a Taser was also present, police said.

The knife-carrying man charged at the sergeant and the sergeant shot him, police said. The officer with the Taser "almost simultaneously" used it on the man.

The officers took the man's knife, handcuffed him and provided him with first aid before paramedics arrived. They took him to a hospital where he is in stable condition, police said.

Detectives are investigating the shooting and there will be criminal and administrative investigations.

Police did not release the injured man's name, but said they will after he is released from the hospital.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Man hospitalized after police shot him at Phoenix apartment complex