Man hospitalized with puncture wound after pickax attack at Folsom park. Police make arrest

A man accused of wielding a pickax Thursday at residents in the park behind City Hall was arrested by Folsom police after a victim was hospitalized with a puncture wound.

After the assault occurred about 8 a.m., the 20-year-old suspect dropped the pickax and ran from City Lions Park to the Johnny Cash Trail nearby, The Folsom Police Department said in a news release Friday that was posted on social media. The area where the attack occurred is between City Hall, the city’s main library and the city’s zoo sanctuary.

Officers caught up to the suspect and arrested him near the 200 block of Leidesdorff Street. According to police, both the suspect and victim were experiencing homelessness.

The suspect was briefly held at Sacramento County Main Jail, but has since been released, according to jail records. Court records for the case were not available Friday morning but police said the man faces a charge of attempted murder.

“Our officers are often faced with tense, rapidly evolving situations involving violence or deadly weapons,” Folsom police said in a statement. “We are thankful this situation was resolved quickly and peacefully, and that no one else was injured.”