Victim in ‘critical condition’ after second shooting at a Lexington apartment complex

One person has been hospitalized after a shooting in Lexington late Friday morning.

Lexington police said they responded to a report of shots fired at the Raintree Apartments off Richmond Road and found a man suffering from gunshot wounds when they arrived. He was taken to the hospital, according to Lt. Daniel Burnett with the Lexington Police Department.

Police later said in a tweet that the victim was in “critical condition.” The suspect fled the scene before police arrived, police said.

Police were seen investigating the area with much of the apartment parking lot blocked off Friday. It was the second shooting to occur at that apartment complex Friday morning. The previous shooting happened just before 3 a.m. and left a man with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call (859) 258-3600. pic.twitter.com/H9dJ8pHUI0 — Lexington Police (@lexkypolice) October 28, 2022

Police said the suspect in the first shooting fled the scene before officers arrived. They were still investigating the shooting later Friday morning.

Police didn’t immediately release any additional information about the second shooting.

Anyone with information about these cases can call Lexington police at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 Tips app available at www.p3tips.com.

This is a developing story and will be updated.