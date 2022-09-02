Man hospitalized with self-inflicted gunshot wound after Belton standoff: police

A man was taken to the hospital with a self-inflicted gunshot wound Thursday evening after a five-hour standoff with officers in Belton, according to police.

Officers were dispatched around 12:45 p.m. to a home in the 500 block of Hargis Lane in response to a reported disturbance involving a firearm, Lt. Dan Davis, a Belton police spokesman, said in a statement. The standoff ended around 6 p.m. after the suspect shot himself, Davis said, and was taken to the hospital.

The extent of suspect’s injuries were not immediately known to police, Davis said.

During the initial encounter, police say a female escaped the residence prior to officers arriving on scene. She was taken to a secure location as the the suspect was found in the street armed with a gun, police said.

Gladden Elementary School, which is near the residence police were called to, was placed on lockdown during the police standoff Thursday afternoon as a precautionary measure. Some school bus routes were also diverted to avoid the area were police were gathering.

The Star’s Anna Spoerre contributed to this report.