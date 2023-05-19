Man hospitalized with severe throat injury following fire, standoff with Fond du Lac police

FOND DU LAC - A 31-year-old man is hospitalized with significant self-inflicted injuries after he apparently started a fire during a standoff with police Friday afternoon, according to the Fond du Lac Police Department.

Officers responded to a two-story, multi-family residence on a 400 block of East Second Street for a domestic violence investigation shortly after 1 p.m.

A 29-year-old woman was able to make her way to a neighboring home, but the man remained barricaded inside the house with a can of gasoline, the media release said.

Officers say they got the upstairs tenants to leave and tried to talk with the man, but he hung up the phone multiple times.

During the negotiations, officers say they saw flames on the first floor along with smoke.

The man briefly exited the home with a severe self-inflicted wound to his throat, but subsequently reentered the nearly fully engulfed house, the department said.

Moments later, the man left the home and was taken into custody.

Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue crews extinguished the fire, but not before it caused extensive damage to the home.

The man was transported to SSM Health St. Agnes Hospital, as was a police department community service officer, who suffered smoke inhalation while assisting with blocking off the street.

The department says the investigation into the domestic violence and cause of the fire is at the preliminary stages and remains under active investigation.

The man will be taken to the Fond du Lac County Jail after being medically cleared.

Contact Kevin Dittman at 920-431-8416 or kdittman@gannett.com.

SUPPORT LOCAL JOURNALISM: Our subscribers make this coverage possible. Click to see The Reporter's special offers at fdlreporter.com/subscribe and download our app on the App Store or Google Play.

This article originally appeared on Fond du Lac Reporter: Fond du Lac standoff, fire ends with man hospitalized