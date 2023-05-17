Man hospitalized after shooting at Altamonte Springs hotel, police say

Police in Altamonte Springs are investigating after a man was shot at a hotel early Wednesday.

Officials said the shooting happened around 1:24 a.m. at the Opal Hotel & Suites on SR-436.

Police said they found a 50-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound when they arrived at the hotel.

Investigators said they are still gathering information about the shooter.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call the Altamonte Springs Police Department at 407-339-2441 or 911.

