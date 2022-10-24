Man hospitalized after shooting in Butler Township; One female suspect in custody

One person has been taken into custody after crews responded to a report of a shooting in Butler Township on Sunday night, according to a press release from Butler Township Chief of Police, John Porter.

Butler Township Police and Fire crews were dispatched to the 2200 block of Gaywood Place around 8:30 p.m., on Sunday, October 23rd, Chief Porter said.

Once officers arrived on scene, they found a male subject with one gunshot wound to his upper right chest, Chief Porter said. The subject was taken to Miami Valley Hospital by EMS where he is in stable condition.

Officers were able to locate a female suspect that was taken into custody, according to the release.

Pending review of charges by the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office, the female is being held at the Montgomery County Jail, Chief Porter said.

This case is active and remains under investigation.



