Man hospitalized after shooting in Cambria City, police say

Mar. 19—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — A 21-year-old man was taken to the hospital Friday after being shot in Johnstown's Cambria City neighborhood just after midnight, Johnstown police Detective Cory Adams said.

The man was taken by ambulance to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, on Franklin Street, where he is in stable condition, Adams said.

The shooting happened at 12:24 a.m. in the 300 block of Second Avenue.

Anyone who was in the the area of Liquid Currency around midnight is asked to contact police through the Cambria County non-emergency number, 814-472-2100.